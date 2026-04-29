Green Flagg?

Edgecombe, on the other hand, delivered 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 75 games while bringing consistent two-way energy to another playoff team. His impact didn’t always scream from the boxscore, but it showed up where it mattered — in wins.

So what are we really rewarding?

If Rookie of the Year is purely about individual output, then Flagg’s case is airtight. But if basketball value is tied — even partially — to team success, then Knueppel and Edgecombe offer something closer to the sport’s actual objective.

This isn’t actually a new debate. More than three decades ago, the PBA saw a version of this in 1992, when Bong Ravena of San Miguel Beer won Rookie of the Year over Vergel Meneses of then Presto Tivoli.

Meneses clearly had superior averages of 17.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.6 apg to Ravena’s 5.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, but San Miguel won the all-Filipino title, was runner-up in the First Conference and fourth in the third and last tourney of the season while Presto never cracked the top four in any conference.

Different leagues, different lenses. PBA voters leaned toward a broader interpretation of value — one that went beyond raw statistics. The NBA, historically, has not.

But perhaps it should.

Because numbers without impact risk becoming hollow. A 20-point average on a losing team raises a fair question: How much of that production actually moved the needle? Conversely, a player who bends defenses every possession and helps anchor a playoff team may be contributing far more than the stat sheet suggests.

Knueppel’s record-breaking shooting is not just a footnote — it is a winning mechanism. Edgecombe’s two-way presence is not just effort — it is a competitive advantage.

Flagg’s talent is real, and his future is undeniable. But awards should reflect impact — measured by how much a player helps his team succeed.

If that standard truly means anything, then this year’s NBA Rookie of the Year debate — which is expected to continue — deserves a second look. Because in the end, basketball doesn’t reward accumulation — it should reward impact.

The real question isn’t who filled the stat sheet the most, but who translated talent into winning. And if that’s the bar, then this race was never just about numbers — it was about who actually moved the scoreboard when it mattered most.