Green Flagg?

I was kinda surprised with Dallas Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg being named the 2026 National Basketball Association (NBA) Rookie of the Year. Voting was close, yeah — but still.
Rookie of the Year debates often fall into a familiar trap: we confuse individual brilliance with meaningful impact. Numbers dazzle, highlights circulate and narratives form quickly. But the essence of basketball has always been about winning.
That’s why the case of Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets and maybe even VJ Edgecombe of the Philadelphia 76ers — the very players Flagg beat for the top NBA freshman award — deserve a more serious look.
Flagg’s rookie campaign was statistically impressive: 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals and almost one block (0.9) in 70 games. He was the centerpiece, the engine, the player asked to do everything. But for all that production, Dallas still fell short of the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Knueppel quietly put together one of the most efficient rookie seasons in recent memory — 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 81 games while shooting a rookie-record 42.5 percent from three on high volume (3.4 makes on 7.9 attempts). His shooting wasn’t just elite; it was transformative — stretching defenses, creating driving lanes, and elevating his team’s offense into a play-in berth. He has that Steph Curry-like shooting magnitude — while being technically just a rookie.
Edgecombe, on the other hand, delivered 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 75 games while bringing consistent two-way energy to another playoff team. His impact didn’t always scream from the boxscore, but it showed up where it mattered — in wins.
So what are we really rewarding?
If Rookie of the Year is purely about individual output, then Flagg’s case is airtight. But if basketball value is tied — even partially — to team success, then Knueppel and Edgecombe offer something closer to the sport’s actual objective.
This isn’t actually a new debate. More than three decades ago, the PBA saw a version of this in 1992, when Bong Ravena of San Miguel Beer won Rookie of the Year over Vergel Meneses of then Presto Tivoli.
Meneses clearly had superior averages of 17.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.6 apg to Ravena’s 5.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, but San Miguel won the all-Filipino title, was runner-up in the First Conference and fourth in the third and last tourney of the season while Presto never cracked the top four in any conference.
Different leagues, different lenses. PBA voters leaned toward a broader interpretation of value — one that went beyond raw statistics. The NBA, historically, has not.
But perhaps it should.
Because numbers without impact risk becoming hollow. A 20-point average on a losing team raises a fair question: How much of that production actually moved the needle? Conversely, a player who bends defenses every possession and helps anchor a playoff team may be contributing far more than the stat sheet suggests.
Knueppel’s record-breaking shooting is not just a footnote — it is a winning mechanism. Edgecombe’s two-way presence is not just effort — it is a competitive advantage.
Flagg’s talent is real, and his future is undeniable. But awards should reflect impact — measured by how much a player helps his team succeed.
If that standard truly means anything, then this year’s NBA Rookie of the Year debate — which is expected to continue — deserves a second look. Because in the end, basketball doesn’t reward accumulation — it should reward impact.
The real question isn’t who filled the stat sheet the most, but who translated talent into winning. And if that’s the bar, then this race was never just about numbers — it was about who actually moved the scoreboard when it mattered most.