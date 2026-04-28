FLAGG OF EXCELLENCE: Dallas teen bags NBA Rookie of the Year plum

Flagg was the first rookie to lead his team in points, steals, rebounds and assists since 1985 NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Jordan with Chicago.

By scoring a season-high 51 points earlier this month in a loss to Orlando, Flagg became the youngest player in NBA history with a 50-point performance.

Flagg had four 40-point games in the season, the most by a rookie since Allen Iverson in 1996-97, and broke the record set by LeBron James for most 40-point NBA games by a teenager.

Flagg became the third Dallas player to win the Rookie of the Year award, joining Jason Kidd in 1995 and 2019 winner Luka Doncic, whose trade to the Los Angeles Lakers last season set the stage for Dallas to tumble into the NBA Draft Lottery and win the top pick used on Flagg.

Philadelphia’s V.J. Edgecombe, a 20-year-old Bahamian guard, and Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel, a 20-year-old American forward who was a college teammate of Flagg at Duke University, were the other finalists for the award.