Diesel slips back to double digits after oil price cut

Kerosene, meanwhile, will see a smaller rollback of P 2.00 per liter. Despite the adjustment, it remains the most expensive among the three products, with prices expected to range from P147.35 to P163.69 per liter. The prevailing price is projected at around P 152.60 per liter, suggesting continued cost pressures for households and small businesses.

As of 17 April, Department of Energy (DOE) data showed that the country has an overall inventory equivalent to 52.02 days of demand.

The DOE’s Oil Industry Management Bureau said gasoline stocks remain healthy at 54.47 days, while diesel, critical for transport and industry, stands at 50.13 days, both above the country’s minimum inventory requirement.

Other petroleum products show even stronger supply buffers. Kerosene leads with 129.93 days of supply, followed by fuel oil at 78.87 days and jet fuel at 60.69 days, indicating ample reserves for aviation and power generation needs.

Meanwhile, liquefied petroleum gas, commonly used in households, is at 40.26 days, the lowest among listed products, but still within a manageable range.