MSMEs get boost from loan drive

Mayor Atty. E-K Almero said the town’s inclusion in the program marks a step forward for local enterprise development. “Let us make the most of whatever support is granted to help our fellow citizens. Business growth has a multiplier effect—when enterprises expand, they need more workers, which creates more jobs. It benefits not only individuals but the entire community. Whatever obligations come with it, we must fulfill them,” he said in FIlipino.

Local officials and business leaders also welcomed the initiative, noting that access to financing can help prevent closures, protect jobs, and sustain economic activity in the province.

Small Business Corporation Senior Vice President Angelito B. Acuan urged entrepreneurs to see growth potential in their ventures. “Do not say your business is small, because all businesses start small. Hopefully, when we return next year, your small stores will have grown,” he said in Filipino.

The program also coincided with the town’s Bul-ao Ani Festival and 75th founding anniversary, while local officials showcased upcoming digital reforms such as an electronic business one-stop shop aimed at improving ease of doing business.