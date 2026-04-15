Tour of Luzon boosts sports tourism

“The PSC likewise recognizes the significance of the event in providing opportunities for athlete participation and in contributing to the continued development of Philippine sports,” added Gregorio, now considered as the “Father of the Tour of Luzon revival” for having spearheaded the fabled summer spectacles’ return last year.

“To this end, the participation of qualified athletes and personnel is strongly encouraged.”

The Tour of Luzon returns for a second straight year under the slogan “A Heritage in Motion” with the Grand Depart for Stage 1 set at 8 a.m. from CaSoBe in Calatagan to a Grand Finish in Tagaytay City where PhilCycling and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino welcoming the entourage.

At least six foreign teams have confirmed their participation, according to the Tour’s chief organizer and CEO Arrey Perez, with nine local teams — UCI continental and club — vying for the top individual prize of P1 million and team purse P2 million from the total prize pot of P12 million.

Three more overseas squads have pending applications for the race supported by the PSC, MVP Group and title sponsor MPTC and raced under UCI regulations through sanctioning national federation PhilCyling.

Gregorio said that the Tour of Luzon caters not only to the elite in cycling but to the multitude of aspiring young riders all over the country.

“Our athletes cannot be deprived of their dreams,” he said. “Let sports continue!”

The NST-IAC was established under Administrative Order No. 38 to harmonize sports tourism initiatives across government and private sectors.

Accordingly, all concerned government agencies and private entities are encouraged to extend appropriate assistance, subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations, in support of the effective implementation of this activity.