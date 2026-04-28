‘A Secret in Prague’ and more revealed

Summer nights are getting a major glow-up as two fresh series — A Secret in Prague and My Bespren Emman — hit primetime back-to-back starting 27 April. With a mix of star power, scenic backdrops, and emotionally charged storytelling, this double drop is shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about TV moments.
Leading the charge is A Secret in Prague, which marks the highly anticipated first team-up of Enrique Gil and Andrea Brillantes. The pairing alone is already creating buzz, bringing together Enrique’s leading-man charm and Andrea’s Gen Z star power. Shot against the dreamy streets of Prague, the series follows Mikoy, a devoted kuya chasing a better life abroad — until he gets entangled in a dangerous mission that puts him in close contact with Chiara, a bold and unpredictable mafia heiress. With action, tension and a slow-burn connection in the mix, this one’s poised to deliver both thrills and kilig.
Behind the scenes, the project also sees Enrique stepping into a bigger role as a co-producer under Slingshot Studios, alongside writer Mark Duane Angos and directors Barry Gonzales and Paco Sta. Maria.
Switching gears but keeping the emotional intensity high, My Bespren Emman takes over the next slot with a powerhouse cast led by JM de Guzman, Shaina Magdayao, Sid Lucero and Ai-Ai delas Alas. Known for their strong dramatic chops, the cast brings depth to a story that centers on second chances and redemption. JM plays Mateo, a man haunted by his past and trying to rebuild his life, especially with his childhood best friend Ruth, played by Shaina. But it’s a mysterious encounter with Emman that pushes his journey into something more profound — one that explores faith, forgiveness and healing.
Produced by Numinous Narratives and Spring Films and directed by Derick Cabrido and Jerome Pobocan, the series leans into heavy, heart-tugging moments that are sure to resonate with viewers.