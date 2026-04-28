‘A Secret in Prague’ and more revealed

Summer nights are getting a major glow-up as two fresh series — A Secret in Prague and My Bespren Emman — hit primetime back-to-back starting 27 April. With a mix of star power, scenic backdrops, and emotionally charged storytelling, this double drop is shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about TV moments.

Leading the charge is A Secret in Prague, which marks the highly anticipated first team-up of Enrique Gil and Andrea Brillantes. The pairing alone is already creating buzz, bringing together Enrique’s leading-man charm and Andrea’s Gen Z star power. Shot against the dreamy streets of Prague, the series follows Mikoy, a devoted kuya chasing a better life abroad — until he gets entangled in a dangerous mission that puts him in close contact with Chiara, a bold and unpredictable mafia heiress. With action, tension and a slow-burn connection in the mix, this one’s poised to deliver both thrills and kilig.