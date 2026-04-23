Enrique Gil returns to rom-com with 'A Secret in Prague'

“Masaya po kasi it’s… you know, dito ‘ko in a way, nasanay, eh. So, to be back doing it and so with the new cast, of course, with a new partner,” he shared during a recent media launch.

Beyond the genre, it’s also the people behind the camera that made the experience deeply personal. Gil revealed that much of the production team consists of longtime collaborators—individuals he grew up working with in his earlier years in the industry.

“’Yung production team po na kinuha namin… naka-work na po namin from the previous network. I grew up na kasama sila, so parang isang malaking reunion din po para sa akin ‘yun,” he said.

For the actor, creating a positive environment on set was a priority from the very beginning.

“Gusto ko, pagbalik ko, parang good memories lang, happy ‘yung set, happy vibes, ‘yun talaga ang no. 1 na non-negotiable ko. Talagang I made sure na I felt comfortable lang, parang pamilya,” he added.

The series also signals a new chapter in his career following the end of his long-standing love team with Liza Soberano . Taking on a new screen partnership is something Gil admits feels both familiar and refreshing.

“It feels good, it feels okay and alright. Actually, before the loveteam, sanay na po ako na lagi po akong pine-pair… so sanay na rin po akong iba-iba ‘yung ano,” he explained.

“Pero medyo matagal lang kasi… so parang nag-full circle ‘yung buhay ko, parang back to how it was before. So, it’s very refreshing po.”

Support from fans has also played a big role in easing the transition, with many expressing excitement over his pairing with Brillantes and his return to the genre that first defined his career.

In A Secret in Prague, Gil portrays Mikoy, a determined son and brother who travels abroad in pursuit of a better life for his family. The production itself went the extra mile, filming key scenes on location in Prague for over a week to bring authenticity to the story.

The series is co-produced by Slingshot Studios, with Gil also serving as a creative partner. It is written by Mark Duane Angos and directed by Barry Gonzales and Paco Sta. Maria.

Blending romance, family, and ambition, A Secret in Prague premieres April 27, airing weeknights at 8 p.m.—ushering in what could be a defining new era for Enrique Gil, right where he feels most at home.