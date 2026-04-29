EK hosts pet-inclusive summer event

Enchanted Kingdom (EK) opened its gates to pets and their owners last Sunday, hosting “Ogg’s Pets Day” to promote animal welfare and responsible ownership.
The one-day event, held last 26 April as part of the park’s “Forever Enchanted Summer” campaign, featured educational sessions at the Enchanting Events Place.
Speakers from the Santa Rosa City Veterinary Office, the Animal Bite Center, and Canine Connections led workshops on obedience training, pet health, and rabies awareness.
In a push for animal rescue, the theme park partnered with Second Chance Aspin Shelter Philippines Incorporated for an onsite adoption drive. Volunteers from the Philippine Animal Welfare Society also assisted in the efforts to find permanent homes for rescued dogs and cats.
Attendees were given access to “Ogg’s Paw Ville,” a dedicated space at the Agila Grounds that featured a themed playground, photo booths and a bazaar.
The park provided complimentary services for participants, including veterinary checkups, anti-rabies vaccinations, and professional training consultations. The event also offered pet owners discounted regular day passes to enjoy the park’s attractions following the morning festivities.
Park officials also announced an updated operating schedule for the summer season. Enchanted Kingdom is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beginning 4 May and running through June 30, the park will shift to a Friday-to-Sunday schedule, operating from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.