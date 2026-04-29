EK hosts pet-inclusive summer event

Speakers from the Santa Rosa City Veterinary Office, the Animal Bite Center, and Canine Connections led workshops on obedience training, pet health, and rabies awareness.

In a push for animal rescue, the theme park partnered with Second Chance Aspin Shelter Philippines Incorporated for an onsite adoption drive. Volunteers from the Philippine Animal Welfare Society also assisted in the efforts to find permanent homes for rescued dogs and cats.

Attendees were given access to “Ogg’s Paw Ville,” a dedicated space at the Agila Grounds that featured a themed playground, photo booths and a bazaar.