Enchanted Kingdom relaunches Wheel of Fate after upgrade

Enchanted Kingdom has officially relaunched its iconic Wheel of Fate, marking a major highlight of its “The Legend Shines Again” campaign.
The theme park said the ferris wheel underwent a four-month upgrade following its 30th anniversary celebration, featuring a refreshed design, smoother ride experience, and updated ride system technology.
First introduced in 1995, the Wheel of Fate has become one of the park’s most recognizable attractions, offering guests a panoramic view of Santa Rosa from 130 feet above ground. It remains a favorite among families and multigenerational visitors.
The relaunch event on March 21 featured performances by P-pop group SMS, which debuted their song “The Legend Shines Again,” and OPM band The Bloomfields, alongside appearances by cast members of the Viva One series My Husband is a Mafia Boss.
Santa Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas attended the ceremony, joined by Enchanted Kingdom officials including Chief Operating Officer Cynthia Mamon and marketing head Nico Mamon.
The celebration concluded with a fireworks display and themed performances, highlighting the park’s ongoing efforts to revitalize its attractions and enhance guest experience.
The Wheel of Fate is now open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of Enchanted Kingdom’s regular operations.