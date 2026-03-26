Enchanted Kingdom relaunches Wheel of Fate after upgrade

Enchanted Kingdom has officially relaunched its iconic Wheel of Fate, marking a major highlight of its “The Legend Shines Again” campaign.

The theme park said the ferris wheel underwent a four-month upgrade following its 30th anniversary celebration, featuring a refreshed design, smoother ride experience, and updated ride system technology.

First introduced in 1995, the Wheel of Fate has become one of the park’s most recognizable attractions, offering guests a panoramic view of Santa Rosa from 130 feet above ground. It remains a favorite among families and multigenerational visitors.