DOTR to probe TNCs, officials for existence of thousands of tempo drivers

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) stated that it will be conducting an investigation into the issue of the “bloated” list of tempo drivers under Transport Network Companies (TNC) that were uncovered through the distribution of cash assistance programs to the sector.
Speaking during the Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy (PROTECT) hearing at the Senate, Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez issued a stern warning to officials of TNCs as well as of the DOTr and the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for exceeding the cap set for Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers.
“Dapat may pananagutan talaga ang TNCs dito. At hindi lang ‘ho yun, I will extend further, Mr. Chair, yung pananagutan hindi lang sa hanay ng TNC. May pananagutan din dapat ang LTFRB or DOTr, whether present or former officials, kasi hinayaan ito na mangyari,” said Lopez.
He noted that the established cap for TNVS drivers was only at 78,000, however, the number of individuals that proceeded to the payout centers for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) P5,000 cash relief assistance was far more than previously mentioned.
Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who was also present during the meeting, admitted that their agency was surprised when a lot of drivers flocked to the sites expecting to receive their assistance despite not being included in the lists that were submitted by the TNCs.
“Noong unang nagsubmit ‘yung TNCs, four-wheel at MC taxi, sila ‘yung namili. Ini-screen nila. They only submitted 20 to 30,000. Pero ngayon, yung TNVS four-wheel nasa 185,000 na po yung na-process. Yung MC taxi 293,000,” he explained.
“They were onboarding more than what they are authorized. Talagang karga lang sila nang karga at yun ang naging problema,” he added.
Despite the finding, Gatchalian expressed that the DSWD still catered to the “tempo” drivers as it was reportedly the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that all drivers were covered by the program.
Based on a report from the Social Welfare agency, it had already issued over P5.7 billion in assistance to around 1.1 million individuals among the various public transport sectors in the country as of 28 April.
The program was carried out through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) of the DSWD, which had allocated P30 billion of its total P60 billion fund for the program.
Concerning the aforementioned budget, PROTECT Committee Chairperson Sherwin Gatchalian stressed that the lack of a truthful list complicates the ability of government agencies to properly allocate funding that would cater to all beneficiaries.
“It affects budgeting, it affects our job. Dahil hindi namin malaman ngayon kung magkano ang i-aallocate,” he said.
“We’re not talking about 100-200 million, we’re talking billions dito na kukunin sa ibang sources,” he added.