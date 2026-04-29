DOTR to probe TNCs, officials for existence of thousands of tempo drivers

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who was also present during the meeting, admitted that their agency was surprised when a lot of drivers flocked to the sites expecting to receive their assistance despite not being included in the lists that were submitted by the TNCs.

“Noong unang nagsubmit ‘yung TNCs, four-wheel at MC taxi, sila ‘yung namili. Ini-screen nila. They only submitted 20 to 30,000. Pero ngayon, yung TNVS four-wheel nasa 185,000 na po yung na-process. Yung MC taxi 293,000,” he explained.

“They were onboarding more than what they are authorized. Talagang karga lang sila nang karga at yun ang naging problema,” he added.

Despite the finding, Gatchalian expressed that the DSWD still catered to the “tempo” drivers as it was reportedly the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that all drivers were covered by the program.

Based on a report from the Social Welfare agency, it had already issued over P5.7 billion in assistance to around 1.1 million individuals among the various public transport sectors in the country as of 28 April.

The program was carried out through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) of the DSWD, which had allocated P30 billion of its total P60 billion fund for the program.

Concerning the aforementioned budget, PROTECT Committee Chairperson Sherwin Gatchalian stressed that the lack of a truthful list complicates the ability of government agencies to properly allocate funding that would cater to all beneficiaries.

“It affects budgeting, it affects our job. Dahil hindi namin malaman ngayon kung magkano ang i-aallocate,” he said.

“We’re not talking about 100-200 million, we’re talking billions dito na kukunin sa ibang sources,” he added.