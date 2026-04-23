Data flaws stall driver aid rollout — DSWD

Some lists also contained duplicate names or incorrect details, including minor spelling differences that resulted in multiple entries for a single person.

Gatchalian warned that prematurely shifting to digital payouts such as e-wallet transfers could worsen the problem if data errors persist.

“Can you imagine na mag-deposit kami sa GCash account na nasa ibang bansa?” he said, citing risks of misdirected funds due to faulty data.

The issue has also exposed the absence of a comprehensive national database for drivers, which Gatchalian said complicates verification efforts.

“Never in the history na nagbigyan ang driver… This is the first time,” he said, explaining that previous government aid programs typically targeted operators rather than drivers themselves.

Because the lists come from private transport companies and not the DSWD, the agency must manually validate entries before releasing assistance. Officials are set to meet with regulators and transport network firms to address discrepancies and improve data accuracy.

The delays have fueled complaints from drivers who say they have yet to receive aid despite being eligible. Gatchalian acknowledged these frustrations but stressed that ensuring the integrity of public funds remains a priority.

“Gusto namin siguraduhin na yung pera ng bayan hindi napupunta kung saan-saan,” he said.

DSWD said it aims to complete validation of beneficiary lists before scaling up digital disbursement systems. Officials are also pushing for the creation of a centralized and updated database of drivers to streamline future aid programs.

For now, the agency maintains that caution is necessary.

“Mas madali sana kung digital, pero kung mali ang listahan, mas malaki ang problema,” Gatchalian said.