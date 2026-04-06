'He is really special to me': Belle Mariano on Donny Pangilinan

“I would say he is a person I can call whenever I’m feeling down. Talagang (truly), he is a blessing — not just to me but also to our supporters,” Belle expressed.

She admitted that in the early days, she found it difficult to approach him, but time and collaboration have brought them closer than ever.

“Noong una, nahihiya akong kausapin siya (at first, I was shy to talk to him), but we are so close now. He is the person I can confide in. He is someone accountable. He is a blessing in a way na I wouldn’t be here without him, and our supporters, too (that I wouldn’t be here without him, and our supporters as well). DonBelle is not DonBelle without Donny, so he really is a blessing. With our connection, we are really close. Open naman kami (we are open with each other). He is really someone special to me.”

Beyond their personal connection, Belle also expressed her enthusiasm for continuing to work with Donny, especially as she witnesses his growth as an artist.

“Of course, I want to, and I’m always open to working with Donny,” she said. “It’s such a pleasure to be with him. Nakakatuwa (it’s heartwarming) — I get to see him grow, too. Five years ago, ibang-iba pa ang itsura namin (we looked very different back then), and now we are here. It’s amazing that I get to witness his growth. Sabi ko, parang fan niya rin ako (I even say that I feel like his fan, too) because I get to see him evolve,” she said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Their reunion project, Tayo sa Wakas, signals a new chapter for the tandem after a period of focusing on individual paths. For Belle, the film represents a shift toward more layered storytelling and emotionally grounded characters.

“Emotionally, mas mature, mas may paninindigan (emotionally, more mature and more grounded in conviction). Ayoko mag-spoil (I don’t want to spoil anything), and we haven’t actually started shooting, but I would say it’s very challenging,” she shared.