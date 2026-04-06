'He is really special to me': Belle Mariano on Donny Pangilinan

Years into their journey as one of the most followed on-screen pairings of their generation, Belle Mariano is opening up about how her connection with Donny Pangilinan has grown into something deeply meaningful — both professionally and personally.
Speaking in a podcast interview, the Kapamilya actress reflected on how what once began with hesitation has now become a bond built on trust, support and shared experiences.
“I would say he is a person I can call whenever I’m feeling down. Talagang (truly), he is a blessing — not just to me but also to our supporters,” Belle expressed.
She admitted that in the early days, she found it difficult to approach him, but time and collaboration have brought them closer than ever.
“Noong una, nahihiya akong kausapin siya (at first, I was shy to talk to him), but we are so close now. He is the person I can confide in. He is someone accountable. He is a blessing in a way na I wouldn’t be here without him, and our supporters, too (that I wouldn’t be here without him, and our supporters as well). DonBelle is not DonBelle without Donny, so he really is a blessing. With our connection, we are really close. Open naman kami (we are open with each other). He is really someone special to me.”
Beyond their personal connection, Belle also expressed her enthusiasm for continuing to work with Donny, especially as she witnesses his growth as an artist.
“Of course, I want to, and I’m always open to working with Donny,” she said. “It’s such a pleasure to be with him. Nakakatuwa (it’s heartwarming) — I get to see him grow, too. Five years ago, ibang-iba pa ang itsura namin (we looked very different back then), and now we are here. It’s amazing that I get to witness his growth. Sabi ko, parang fan niya rin ako (I even say that I feel like his fan, too) because I get to see him evolve,” she said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.
Their reunion project, Tayo sa Wakas, signals a new chapter for the tandem after a period of focusing on individual paths. For Belle, the film represents a shift toward more layered storytelling and emotionally grounded characters.
“Emotionally, mas mature, mas may paninindigan (emotionally, more mature and more grounded in conviction). Ayoko mag-spoil (I don’t want to spoil anything), and we haven’t actually started shooting, but I would say it’s very challenging,” she shared.
She also credited Donny’s creative input, particularly in shaping the concept for their project’s teaser.
“The most recent was when we shot the teaser announcement. Siyempre, iba-iba ‘yung looks namin before (of course, we had different looks before) — there was a phase na mahaba ‘yung hair niya (when his hair was long), tapos inaasar ko siya na kamukha si Justin Bieber (and I teased him that he looked like Justin Bieber). Naka-wig pa siya (he even wore a wig). Ang dami talagang moments (there were really a lot of moments). He is the most spontaneous guy — parang ‘let’s do this.’ He never runs out of ideas. That guy, grabe 'yung utak niya (his mind is incredible),” Belle said.
While expectations naturally come with a comeback, Belle views the pressure as part of the responsibility they carry for their audience.
“Actually, we’ve never spoken about it (hindi pa namin napag-uusapan iyon). Siguro (maybe) the pressure is more on our roles and the movie — how we can make it different. Even the teaser announcement of Tayo sa Wakas was actually Donny’s idea. He conceptualized the whole thing. We are very hands-on because we want to put out good content that our supporters would enjoy,” she explained.
Despite it all, she embraces the challenge with gratitude.
“It’s good pressure because we are happy that we are making other people happy, especially our supporters,” she said.