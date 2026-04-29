DMW: ME OFWs continue streaming in

The government has facilitated the return of 191 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as it continues to intensify measures to ensure their safety and welfare amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The OFWs from Kuwait safely returned to the country on a commercial flight as part of the government’s ongoing repatriation efforts.
Upon their arrival, the repatriates were immediately met by government representatives led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and provided with the necessary financial and medical assistance, temporary accommodation, and transportation to ensure their safe and orderly return to their respective provinces.
From 5 March to 28 April 2026, over 7,900 OFWs and their dependents have returned to the country through the government’s repatriation program.
Local job awaits
Returning OFWs can also expect reintegration assistance from various government agencies under the National Reintegration Network. These include free training, job matching services, livelihood support, medical support and psychosocial counseling.
Meanwhile, two vessels, Omicron Nikos and Nord, safely exited the Strait of Hormuz on 25 April, after getting stuck in the Persian Gulf amid the conflict in the Middle East.
On board the vessels under the Russian and Liberian flags were 36 Filipino seafarers, bringing the total Filipino crew of vessels out of the Strait to close to 1,200.
The DMW is closely monitoring vessel movements in the region and maintains coordination with manning agencies and shipowners to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipino seafarers.
The agency added that its communication lines are always open with the affected seafarers and their families.