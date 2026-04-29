DMW: ME OFWs continue streaming in

Upon their arrival, the repatriates were immediately met by government representatives led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and provided with the necessary financial and medical assistance, temporary accommodation, and transportation to ensure their safe and orderly return to their respective provinces.

From 5 March to 28 April 2026, over 7,900 OFWs and their dependents have returned to the country through the government’s repatriation program.

Local job awaits

Returning OFWs can also expect reintegration assistance from various government agencies under the National Reintegration Network. These include free training, job matching services, livelihood support, medical support and psychosocial counseling.