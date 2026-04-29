191 OFWs from Kuwait returned home

Upon their arrival, the repatriates were immediately met by government representatives led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and were provided with necessary financial and medical assistance, temporary accommodation, and transportation to ensure their safe and orderly return to their respective provinces.

From 5 March to 28 April 2026, over 7,900 OFWs and their dependents have returned to the country through the government's repatriation program.

Returning OFWs can also expect reintegration assistance from various government agencies under the National Reintegration Network. These include free training, job matching services, livelihood support, medical support, and psychosocial counseling.

Meanwhile, two vessels—Omicron Nikos and Nord—safety exited the Strait of Hormuz on 25 April, after getting stuck in the Persian Gulf amid the conflict in the Middle East.

On board the vessels under the Russian and Liberian flags were 36 Filipino seafarers, bringing the total Filipino crew of vessels out of the Strait to close to 1,200.

The DMW is closely monitoring vessel movements in the region and maintain coordination with manning agencies and shipowners to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipino seafarers.

The agency added that its communication lines are always open with the affected seafarers and their families.