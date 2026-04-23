DILG tracks P57-B LGSF projects

Over P57 billion worth of development projects funded under the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) are under close nationwide monitoring through a three-level accountability system led by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), ensuring that public funds are properly implemented.
For 2026, the Marcos administration allocated P57.87 billion for the LGSF to help local government units (LGUs) finance priority infrastructure and essential services, particularly in communities unable to fund major projects on their own.
At the center of the monitoring system is the SubayBAYAN portal, a real-time platform where LGUs register projects for public tracking. This is reinforced by the Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation (PrIME) system, which flags delayed or high-risk projects. In 2025 alone, 161 projects were assessed.
On the ground, Local Project Monitoring Committees ensure compliance and timely delivery, while Third-Party Monitoring — done with civil society groups — has tracked 933 projects worth P5.8 billion.
The DILG also said it continues to strengthen LGU capacity to improve infrastructure planning, execution and sustainability.
Officials said the impact is already being felt in communities.
In Barangay Canidkid, Montevista, Davao de Oro, residents now benefit from a newly completed concrete road.
“We are very grateful because we now have a good cemented road. Life has become much easier,” said a habal-habal driver.
In Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte, the expansion of a Level III water system eased daily water collection for residents.
“Before, we had to walk for hours just to fetch water. Now it is already right in our homes,” a resident said.
The DILG said the LGSF demonstrates how proper monitoring and coordination can translate government funding into tangible community benefits, stressing that local progress contributes to national development.