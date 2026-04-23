DILG tracks P57-B LGSF projects

At the center of the monitoring system is the SubayBAYAN portal, a real-time platform where LGUs register projects for public tracking. This is reinforced by the Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation (PrIME) system, which flags delayed or high-risk projects. In 2025 alone, 161 projects were assessed.

On the ground, Local Project Monitoring Committees ensure compliance and timely delivery, while Third-Party Monitoring — done with civil society groups — has tracked 933 projects worth P5.8 billion.

The DILG also said it continues to strengthen LGU capacity to improve infrastructure planning, execution and sustainability.

Officials said the impact is already being felt in communities.

In Barangay Canidkid, Montevista, Davao de Oro, residents now benefit from a newly completed concrete road.