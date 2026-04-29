DA Western Visayas releases over P58-M in KADIWA grants to LGUs, farmers’ groups

Among the beneficiaries were the municipalities of Malay in Aklan; Anini-y, Belison, Bugasong, Culasi, Hamtic, and Valderrama in Antique; Cuartero, Dao, and Pontevedra in Capiz; and Alimodian, Leon, Pototan, and Tubungan in Iloilo.

The grants will finance the establishment of KADIWA stores, food processing centers, storage facilities, and related infrastructure intended to improve food distribution systems.

An additional P14.6 million was distributed among 12 farmers’ cooperatives and associations across Panay and Negros Occidental to support community-based agricultural enterprises.

Officials said the initiative is designed to ensure the continued availability of affordable food products in areas with high consumer demand, particularly for low-income households.

The KADIWA program serves as one of the government’s key interventions in linking producers directly to consumers while reducing market inefficiencies.