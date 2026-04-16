DA Central Luzon holds proposal for Enhanced KADIWA Financial Grant

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon, led by the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division, prepares the project proposal for the beneficiaries of the Enhanced KADIWA Financial Grant on 15 April 2026, at the Greene Manor in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.
The Enhanced KADIWA Financial Grant Assistance Program of the DA Central Luzon aims to provide grants amounting to P5-million for Farmers and Fisherfolk Cooperatives/Associations (FCAs), community-based organizations, and local government units.
The program aims to remove the middlemen by boosting the supply chain, funding of facilities and logistics such as trucks and reaper vans, and the establishment of KADIWA retail stores to offer very affordable prices to the masses.
An orientation was also held regarding the Sagip Saka Act that aims to help the farmers and fisherfolk in boosting their businesses and enhance their livelihood thru proper knowledge, support, and development programs from the government.
Interested groups can apply through DA Regional Field Offices or the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (AMAS). The process includes submitting a project proposal, evaluation by DA, and approval based on viability.
The program is an enhanced version of the traditional KADIWA program (dating back to the 1980s), revamped to provide grants (not loans) for logistics (e.g., delivery trucks), marketing, and processing equipment.