DA Central Luzon holds proposal for Enhanced KADIWA Financial Grant

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon, led by the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division, prepares the project proposal for the beneficiaries of the Enhanced KADIWA Financial Grant on 15 April 2026, at the Greene Manor in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Enhanced KADIWA Financial Grant Assistance Program of the DA Central Luzon aims to provide grants amounting to P5-million for Farmers and Fisherfolk Cooperatives/Associations (FCAs), community-based organizations, and local government units.