DA pledges continued support for farmers

The department continues to provide transportation assistance through its Kadiwa trucks to help deliver produce to trading centers.

“We are coordinating closely with farmer groups and local government units to ensure their products reach markets,” Dawayan said.

Municipal agriculture offices are also required to submit monthly production updates so the agency can identify available crops and connect farmers with potential institutional buyers.

Farmers are encouraged to report crop damage through their local agriculture offices or through the agency’s official social media channels to facilitate assistance.