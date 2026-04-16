DA pledges continued support for farmers

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Cordillera Administrative Region assured farmers that assistance will continue amid rising production and transportation costs.
DA-Cordillera regional executive director Jennilyn Dawayan said the agency has been meeting with farmers, truckers and other stakeholders to assess the sector’s challenges.
The department continues to provide transportation assistance through its Kadiwa trucks to help deliver produce to trading centers.
“We are coordinating closely with farmer groups and local government units to ensure their products reach markets,” Dawayan said.
Municipal agriculture offices are also required to submit monthly production updates so the agency can identify available crops and connect farmers with potential institutional buyers.
Farmers are encouraged to report crop damage through their local agriculture offices or through the agency’s official social media channels to facilitate assistance.
On 15 April, a shipment of five metric tons of highland vegetables from Bauko in Mountain Province and Mankayan in Benguet was transported to Quezon City.
The operation was coordinated by the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division of the DA, with logistical support from local governments and farmers’ cooperatives.