Contingency measures ordered amid power shortage threat

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Wednesday ordered regional and provincial commanders to reinforce operational capabilities to ensure law enforcement remains uninterrupted despite threatened power shortages in off-grid provinces.
The directive follows a warning from the National Power Corporation (Napocor) regarding a diesel shortage that could trigger rotational brownouts in areas not connected to the main power grid.
Napocor’s supply issues primarily affect Small Power Utilities Group plants, which serve remote islands and mountainous regions.
Nartatez instructed all directors to secure their energy requirements and maximize fuel reserves immediately and stressed that operational readiness is the force’s top priority, directing units to ensure all backup power systems and generator sets are in peak condition.
“Our priority is operational readiness,” Nartatez said. “I have directed all regional and provincial directors to maximize their fuel reserves and ensure that backup power systems are functional.”
To prevent service interruptions, the PNP chief mandated that emergency hotlines and command systems utilize dedicated backup power. He acknowledged that power outages could impact police visibility and operations, particularly at night, but maintained that contingency measures are in place.
“Patrol operations will not stop,” Nartatez said, explaining that units will adjust deployment schedules, utilize mobile lighting, and ensure communication lines remain active to provide continuous response.