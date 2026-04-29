PNP assures uninterrupted ops amid brownout threat

He said all regional and provincial directors were ordered to secure their energy requirements after the National Power Corporation warned that a diesel shortage could trigger outages in areas not connected to the main power grid.

“Our priority is operational readiness. That’s why I have directed all regional and provincial directors to maximize their fuel reserves and ensure that backup power systems are functional,” Nartatez said.

The power supply issue affects plants under Napocor’s Small Power Utilities Group, which serve remote islands and mountainous areas.

To mitigate risks, Nartatez instructed commanders to ensure generator sets are in peak condition and that emergency hotlines and command systems are supported by backup power.

“We acknowledge na may epekto ito sa visibility and operations lalo na sa gabi. But we have contingency measures in place. Hindi titigil ang patrol operations. We will adjust deployment schedules, use mobile lighting, and ensure communication lines remain active para tuloy-tuloy ang response,” he said.

Operational plans include adjusting night patrol schedules to align with power interruptions in high-risk areas and strengthening alternative communication systems to keep units connected to national headquarters even during blackouts.