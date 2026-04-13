PNP orders heat safety measures amid rising temperatures

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday ordered police commanders to strictly enforce heat safety measures to protect personnel as temperatures continue to rise during the dry season.
Nartatez reminded chiefs of police and unit heads to ensure proper work pacing, regular breaks, and adequate rest for officers, particularly those deployed outdoors.
“I remind our police chiefs and heads of units to ensure that their men on the ground are getting their breaks while on duty to protect them from too much heat,” he said.
The directive comes as the country experiences intensified heat conditions, with the heat index reaching dangerous levels in several areas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
The heat index refers to how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with air temperature.
Nartatez said the PNP will implement adjustments, including duty rotations and heat breaks, to safeguard personnel, especially those assigned to patrol and visibility operations.
He also underscored the importance of hydration and urged officers to remain alert for signs of heat exhaustion.
Supervisors were directed to closely monitor personnel, particularly those handling traffic and patrol duties under direct sunlight.
The PNP chief said the national headquarters will provide heat protection gear and support equipment for field personnel.
“The PNP leadership gives utmost importance to their well-being as frontliners in law enforcement. Hindi rin nila magagawa ang kanilang tungkulin nang maayos kung sila ay wala sa maayos na kondisyon,” Nartatez said.
Police units were also instructed to monitor heat index updates regularly to adjust deployment strategies and prevent heat-related incidents.