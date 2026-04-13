PNP orders heat safety measures amid rising temperatures

The heat index refers to how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with air temperature.

Nartatez said the PNP will implement adjustments, including duty rotations and heat breaks, to safeguard personnel, especially those assigned to patrol and visibility operations.

He also underscored the importance of hydration and urged officers to remain alert for signs of heat exhaustion.

Supervisors were directed to closely monitor personnel, particularly those handling traffic and patrol duties under direct sunlight.

The PNP chief said the national headquarters will provide heat protection gear and support equipment for field personnel.

“The PNP leadership gives utmost importance to their well-being as frontliners in law enforcement. Hindi rin nila magagawa ang kanilang tungkulin nang maayos kung sila ay wala sa maayos na kondisyon,” Nartatez said.

Police units were also instructed to monitor heat index updates regularly to adjust deployment strategies and prevent heat-related incidents.