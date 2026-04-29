Comelec, SC urged to resolve BARMM election issues

"Previously accredited parties should not be subjected to a re-registration process, as this can be considered a form of exclusion," the petition read.



The petitioners specifically pointed to the pending accreditation of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party, a political wing connected to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. They urged the Comelec to resolve all pending regional party matters with speed, transparency, and equal treatment.

Failure to resolve these issues before the May 5 to 7 filing of certificates of candidacy could cause widespread confusion among candidates and voters, the petitioners cautioned.

Beyond resolving legal roadblocks, the group called on the polling body to ramp up grassroots information campaigns. The petitioners noted that many residents still falsely believe the polls might be delayed again.

"We urge the Comelec to intensify voter education to make it clear to the public that the first-ever BARMM parliamentary elections will push through on Sept. 14," they added.

The Sept. 14 elections will mark a critical milestone for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, officially shifting its regional government from the appointed Bangsamoro Transition Authority to a democratically elected 80-member parliament.

Created in 2019 following a landmark 2014 peace agreement between the Philippine government and the MILF, the region's first regular elections were originally set for 2022 but were postponed to give the interim parliament more time to pass foundational codes.

The apportionment of parliamentary districts has been a recurring hurdle during this historic transition. In October 2025, the Supreme Court struck down an earlier BARMM redistricting law, directing the interim authority to rectify the districts to ensure equal representation. This directive led to the passage of BAA No. 86, which now faces the current legal challenge.