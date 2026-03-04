House moves to reset BARMM polls to September

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the resetting of the first regular parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to the second Monday of September this year, with lawmakers awaiting a certification of urgency from Malacañang to fast-track the bill’s final passage.

The measure was adopted through a voice vote.

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, sponsor and principal author of House Bill No. 8220, said the proposal is needed to safeguard the peace process and ensure that the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament rests on a clear constitutional basis.

In his sponsorship speech, Adiong stressed that the Bangsamoro transition has long been anchored on peace and democratic self-governance.

He said recent legal developments created the need for Congress to intervene and ensure that the electoral process proceeds with legal clarity.

“However, several Supreme Court rulings, including the declaration of unconstitutionality of the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act on parliamentary redistricting following Sulu’s exclusion from the BARMM, have altered the legal framework for these elections,” Adiong explained.

“As a result, a legislative gap now exists that must be addressed to ensure the legality and legitimacy of the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament,” he added.

House Bill No. 8220 proposes that the first regular BARMM parliamentary elections be held on the second Monday of September 2026, and every three years thereafter.

The measure also directs the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to promulgate rules for the conduct of the elections in accordance with national laws, the Bangsamoro Organic Law and the Bangsamoro Electoral Code.

The bill also provides a holdover arrangement during the extended transition period, allowing the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to continue functioning as the interim government until new officials are elected and qualified.

It clarifies that interim members may still be replaced by the President or have their tenure shortened if they are elected to another office or vacate their posts for other reasons.

To maintain continuity, the bill also mandates the use of the automated election system used during the 12 May 2025 national and local elections, including the machines, devices and equipment used, as well as the suppliers involved in operations and maintenance.

However, Comelec will be allowed to explore alternative modes of conducting the election if an automated system becomes impractical due to prevailing circumstances.

The Senate has already approved its version of the measure on final reading, leaving the House awaiting the certification of urgency from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. so the bill can be approved on final reading.

Adiong said the legislation aims to protect the gains of the peace process and ensure that the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament will be established on firm legal and democratic foundations.

“This measure upholds constitutional supremacy and preserves the integrity of the peace process, and ensures that the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament is established on clear legal ground and unquestioned democratic legitimacy.”