Comelec calendar for BARMM parliamentary elections out

The campaign period will run from 30 July to 12 September, followed by a mandatory 24-hour campaign silence.

Election day is set for 14 September, with the deadline to file Statements of Contributions and Expenditures on 14 October.

The election period, from 16 July to 29 September, includes a nationwide gun ban and restrictions on the use of unauthorized security personnel.

Transfers of government employees and the suspension of local officials are also prohibited without Comelec approval.

During the campaign period, candidates are barred from accepting donations, hiring new government workers, or disbursing public funds, except in limited cases.

Restrictions also cover public works projects and treasury disbursements.

On the eve of the election, a liquor ban and prohibition on campaign activities will take effect. On election day, vote-buying, multiple voting, and campaigning within polling areas remain strictly prohibited.

The BARMM parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for 2025, were moved to 2026 after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a law resetting the vote, with Malacañang deferring to Comelec on preparations and timelines.