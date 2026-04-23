MCIA gears up for ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Mactan-Cebu International Airport is ramping up preparations for the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in May, with authorities activating a joint operational plan to ensure seamless and secure movements for delegates.
The airport’s private operator, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation, and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority are coordinating with national and local agencies, including the ASEAN National Organizing Committee and security units, to manage arrivals and departures of heads of state, delegates, and media.
“Our teams are executing a comprehensive operational plan to ensure our infrastructure and services are fully ready. From refreshing our VIP lounges to fine-tuning our airside operations, we are focused on connecting our guests to a better, more seamless experience,” said Ricia Montejo, general manager of MCIA under Aboitiz InfraCapital.
Preparations include upgraded VIP lounges, designated aircraft parking, and improved airside and landside facilities. Authorities are also enhancing the General Aviation Terminal, restoring water systems, repainting runway and apron markings, and improving perimeter security.
Additional infrastructure work includes the widening and concreting of the Ibo Access Road, installation of street lighting, and landscape upgrades to improve airport access and mobility. LED walls, signages, and banners are also being installed across the airport vicinity.
To showcase local culture, delegates will be welcomed with traditional leis, local delicacies, and displays of Cebuano craftsmanship, including furniture and garments sourced from local communities.
“Mactan-Cebu International Airport is deeply honored to serve as the first and last impression for the distinguished heads of state and delegates,” said MCIAA General Manager and CEO Julius G. Neri Jr. “We are fully prepared to welcome our Southeast Asian neighbors with warmth, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.”
Authorities said site enhancements and operational preparations are on track for completion by the fourth week of April, ahead of the summit.