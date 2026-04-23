MCIA gears up for ASEAN Summit 2026 in Cebu

Additional infrastructure work includes the widening and concreting of the Ibo Access Road, installation of street lighting, and landscape upgrades to improve airport access and mobility. LED walls, signages, and banners are also being installed across the airport vicinity.

To showcase local culture, delegates will be welcomed with traditional leis, local delicacies, and displays of Cebuano craftsmanship, including furniture and garments sourced from local communities.

“Mactan-Cebu International Airport is deeply honored to serve as the first and last impression for the distinguished heads of state and delegates,” said MCIAA General Manager and CEO Julius G. Neri Jr. “We are fully prepared to welcome our Southeast Asian neighbors with warmth, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.”

Authorities said site enhancements and operational preparations are on track for completion by the fourth week of April, ahead of the summit.