Cebu 80% ready for ASEAN Summit, officials say

Delegations from 11 ASEAN member states are expected to be concentrated in Lapu-Lapu City, where key activities will be held, including meetings at the Mactan Expo in Mactan Newtown.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said preparations have been underway since December, including information campaigns and traffic management planning.

Bañacia said road closures will be limited to convoy movements and reopened immediately after. The two major bridges linking Lapu-Lapu to mainland Cebu will remain open.

“We understand that daily life must continue even as we host this summit,” he said, adding that 70 to 90 percent of emergency preparedness measures are already in place.

Authorities have also identified key routes from the airport to Mactan resorts, where most delegates will be billeted.

In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival said traffic management plans are in place, with no full-day road closures expected.

In Mandaue City, Mayor Thadeo Ouano Jr. cited ongoing infrastructure upgrades, including road asphalting, improved street lighting and solar installations along key routes. Barangays have also been mobilized for clean-up and repainting efforts.

The Department of Public Works and Highways said national road preparations have been completed and urged the public to maintain cleanliness during the event.

EU, ASEAN meet on sidelines

Meanwhile, ASEAN government leaders and European business executives will convene for the ASEAN-EU Sustainability Summit on 7 May, a day ahead of the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit, to discuss economic resilience and sustainable growth amid an ongoing energy crisis.

The inaugural summit, to be held in Cebu, will focus on strengthening resilience through ASEAN-EU cooperation and public-private partnerships.

Discussions will cover energy transition, green finance, circular economy development, sustainable trade and supply chains and climate-resilient agriculture under the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN chairmanship.

More than 200 representatives from government, business, development institutions and civil society are expected to attend the event, organized by the EU-ASEAN Business Council and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.