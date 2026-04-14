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Luxury vehicles tied to DPWH exec turned over to Ombudsman

SEIZED LUXURY CARS Eight high-end vehicles owned by former congressman Zaldy Co are parked at the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) office in Taguig on Friday, January 9, 2026, after being seized by the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group and turned over to the ICI. Photo by Analy Labor
SEIZED LUXURY CARS Eight high-end vehicles owned by former congressman Zaldy Co are parked at the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) office in Taguig on Friday, January 9, 2026, after being seized by the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group and turned over to the ICI. Photo by Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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Two high-end vehicles previously surrendered by former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Bulacan assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez were formally turned over to the Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday amid the ongoing investigations into alleged anomalous infrastructure projects.

Hernandez, who is facing graft and malversation charges alongside former senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., is implicated in the reported “ghost” flood-control project in Pandi, Bulacan.

SEIZED LUXURY CARS Eight high-end vehicles owned by former congressman Zaldy Co are parked at the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) office in Taguig on Friday, January 9, 2026, after being seized by the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group and turned over to the ICI. Photo by Analy Labor
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The turnover was facilitated by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which earlier received the vehicles from Hernandez and has been consolidating evidence tied to allegedly irregular public works projects.

In a letter addressed to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka said the handover of the vehicles forms part of the commission’s broader effort to assist in the investigation.

“The Commission is hopeful that the turnover of these vehicles will further aid the Office of the Ombudsman with its ongoing investigations, and also support its restitution initiatives for the benefit of the Filipino people,” the letter read. 

It was received by Assistant Ombudsman Eliseo Cruz.

Hosaka said the disposition of the vehicles would now be up to the Ombudsman.

“It will all be up to the Office of Ombudsman on how they will tackle or treat the vehicles which were surrendered,” he said. 

Records show Hernandez surrendered a black GMC Yukon Denali XL on 19 September 2025, followed by a Lamborghini Urus Performante on 24 September 2025.

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