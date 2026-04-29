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Blaze destroys 16 family homes

Blaze destroys 16 family homes
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At least seven people were injured and 16 families were left homeless after a fire broke out in a residential area of Barangay Sta. Ana, Pateros early Wednesday morning.

The blaze struck Alley 16 before dawn, gutting at least four houses.

Blaze destroys 16 family homes
Fire kills one, destroy 100 houses in CDO

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire reached the first alarm before firefighters were able to bring it under control. The bureau declared the fire out at approximately 12:47 a.m.

Displaced residents said the fire spread so rapidly that they were unable to save any of their belongings.

Pateros Mayor Gerald German announced that the municipal government will provide temporary shelter for the victims at a nearby school.

Blaze destroys 16 family homes
4 families displaced by Laoag fire
homeless
fire accident
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