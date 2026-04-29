Bautista, Espedido capture 11-14 titles

After a third-place finish in the previous leg at Summit Point, Bautista broke through in emphatic fashion. Starting the final round seven shots behind Sarines, he trailed for most of the day before igniting a decisive surge of three straight birdies down the stretch.

Casuga briefly threatened after surging into contention with a four-under effort through 12 holes, but bogeys on Nos. 14 and 16 and a double bogey on the 17th derailed his title bid.

Sarines stayed within striking distance, matching Bautista’s clutch birdie on the 17th to draw level at three-over overall, but failed to answer Bautista’s closing push.

Bautista finished with a 36-hole total of 140, edging Sarines’ 141, while Casuga placed third at 142.

“My game was really good, and I’m proud of myself because it was my personal best,” said Bautista, 13.