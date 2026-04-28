Edoc, Padilla soar in Baguio breeze

BAGUIO CITY — Resurgence marked the boys’ division while sheer domination defined the girls’ side as the ICTSI John Hay Junior PGT Championship got under way Tuesday at the quaint yet punishing John Hay Golf Club here.
Set against cool mountain air and swirling breezes, the course proved to be both scenic and unforgiving. Its steep, rolling terrain and tricky elevation shifts demanded precision and composure — qualities that Zoji Edoc and Tristan Padilla displayed in abundance.
Edoc seized control in the boys’ 7-10 category with a blistering three-under 66, building a four-shot lead over Summit Point leg winner Zach Guico. The rising star from Taytay surged early, firing six birdies over the first 10 holes as he deftly navigated the course’s uphill climbs and downhill drops, where club selection and touch became crucial in the thin mountain air.
“This leg is especially important given the strength of the field, and I’m doing everything I can to come out on top,” said Edoc, who appeared more nervous answering questions than tackling the John Hay challenge.
“I struggled with my approach shots and putting at Summit Point, but I’ve managed to improve in those areas here.”
Guico, who drubbed Edoc by five shots at Summit Point, threatened early by birdying three of his first eight holes. But the mountain course struck back. Four bogeys over his last seven holes derailed his charge, leaving him with a 70 and trailing Edoc by four shots heading into the final round of the 36-hole tournament.
The rest of the field struggled to keep pace. Mount Malarayat leg champion Kenzo Tan faltered with a 79, placing fourth behind Alexian Ching, who carded a 77.
In the boys’ 15-18 category, Padilla, who placed a distant joint second to Shinichi Suzuki in the series’ opening leg at Mount Malarayat, delivered a near-flawless performance in the boys’ 15-18 division. He gunned down seven birdies against two bogeys for a 64, surging to a commanding six-shot lead over Suzuki, who holed out with a birdie on the ninth to save a 70.
“I don’t try to predict where I’ll finish. My focus is simply on posting the best score I can,” said Padilla, who is also banking on his familiarity with the layout, having played in the annual Fil-Am Invitational three times.
“I know my way around this course.”
Geoffrey Tan also hit a late birdie on No. 8 to tie Suzuki at second, while David Serdenia birdied the ninth to turn in a 73 for fourth.
In the boys’ 11-14 category, Summit Point leg winner Vito Sarines shot three birdies against two bogeys in the last nine holes to fire a 68, five shots clear of Jacob Casuga, who carded a 73.
Chan Ahn, who edged Sarines at Mount Malarayat but fell short at Summit Point, recovered from a frontside 40 with an even-par 34 in the last nine holes for a 74 with Javie Bautista posting a 75 for fourth heading to the final round of the 36-hole tournament.
Meanwhile, the JPGT Visayas-Mindanao Series resumes Wednesday at Del Monte in Bukidnon, with local bets expected to contend strongly against a deep field of challengers aiming to make an impact on unfamiliar turf.
All eyes are on Davao’s Ethan Lago, who is chasing a third straight leg win after dominating the boys’ 7-10 division in Mactan and Alta Vista. In the girls’ 15-18 division, a highly anticipated clash looms between Princess Zaragosa and Zero Plete, while Alexis Nailga seeks a second title in the boys’ 15-18 category against tough opposition led by Mhark Fernando III, Armand Copok and Clement Ordeneza.
In the boys’ 11-14 division, Del Monte’s Ralph Batican and South Cotabato’s Laurence and Jared Saban headline the field, with Ken Guillermo and Tobias Tiongko also in contention.
In the girls’ 11-14 side, former champion Brittany Tamayo aims to rebound from a tied-third finish, facing a strong group led by Rafella Batican, Maegan Langamin and Angel Wahing.