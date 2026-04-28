Edoc, Padilla soar in Baguio breeze

Edoc seized control in the boys’ 7-10 category with a blistering three-under 66, building a four-shot lead over Summit Point leg winner Zach Guico. The rising star from Taytay surged early, firing six birdies over the first 10 holes as he deftly navigated the course’s uphill climbs and downhill drops, where club selection and touch became crucial in the thin mountain air.

“This leg is especially important given the strength of the field, and I’m doing everything I can to come out on top,” said Edoc, who appeared more nervous answering questions than tackling the John Hay challenge.

“I struggled with my approach shots and putting at Summit Point, but I’ve managed to improve in those areas here.”

Guico, who drubbed Edoc by five shots at Summit Point, threatened early by birdying three of his first eight holes. But the mountain course struck back. Four bogeys over his last seven holes derailed his charge, leaving him with a 70 and trailing Edoc by four shots heading into the final round of the 36-hole tournament.

The rest of the field struggled to keep pace. Mount Malarayat leg champion Kenzo Tan faltered with a 79, placing fourth behind Alexian Ching, who carded a 77.