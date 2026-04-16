Sarines, Anciano pull off Summit Point thrillers

The two traded blows in a battle of nerves and precision in the heat. Anciano pulled ahead when Garingalao faltered with a bogey on the 16th, but the momentum swung again on the next as Anciano stumbled, allowing Garingalao to claw her way back and force a tie again.

But Anciano proved steadier when it mattered most, holing out with a par before watching Garingalao stumble with a bogey. The slip sealed her remarkable comeback victory at 239, highlighted by a gritty 74.

Garingalao limped with an 80 for a 240, while Levonne Talion finished third at 246 after a 77.

In the end, it was Anciano who rose above the pressure, delivering when it mattered most and capping a dramatic showdown defined by resilience, shifting momentum and a final-hole test of composure.

Garingalao appeared headed for a dominant win after maintaining control through 36 holes. However, she faltered with five bogeys in the first nine holes of the final round, then surrendered the lead with bogeys on Nos. 10 and 13. She briefly regained momentum with a birdie on the 14th to force a tie but could not match Anciano’s steady finish.

In the men’s premier division, Rafael Leonio cruised to a commanding 12-shot victory despite a closing 78, dominating the field over the final two rounds of the 54-hole tournament to capture his first JPGT crown.

Holding a shaky two-shot edge over Korea’s Taeyang Yun after the opening round, Leonio pulled away with a second-round 73 to build a six-shot cushion. He capped his performance with a 42-36 card in the final round, finishing with a 227 total.

Yun failed to mount a challenge after a series of miscues, closing with an 84 to finish at 239, while Bien Fajardo secured third place with a 240 following a 78.

Still haunted by a one-shot setback to the same rival at Mount Malarayat just a week ago, Sarines appeared headed for a similar fate. Despite a frontside 34 in the final round of the 36-hole tournament late Wednesday, he remained five shots adrift, with Anh firmly in control and the title seemingly slipping away once more.

But the momentum shifted dramatically on the back nine.

In a breathtaking display of composure and firepower, Sarines ignited his charge with a four-birdie blitz from No. 11, erasing the deficit in a matter of holes and catching Anh at one-under overall. The pressure began to mount on the Korean standout, who faltered with a costly double bogey on the par-3 13th and dropped another shot on No. 15.