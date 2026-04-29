Bahio, NLEX escape RoS

JB Bahio delivered in the clutch as NLEX vanquished Rain or Shine, 92-90, in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday.
Bahio, who finished with nine points, drained a jumped with one second left in the fourth quarter to give the Road Warriors an edge.
Jaylen Johnson failed to scored for the Elasto Painters as the clock expired.
Robert Bolick led NLEX with a double-double game of 30 points and 11 assists while Cady Lalanne scored 21 points and 14 boards as the Road Warriors improved to an 8-2 win-loss record.
Johnson paced the Elasto Painters with 17 points and 15 rebounds as they fell to 8-2.