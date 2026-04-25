NLEX licks Terrafirma, secures quarters spot

Games today:
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
5:15 p.m. — Phoenix vs Converge
7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs Titan Ultra
NLEX clinched a slot in the quarterfinals after a 95-85 victory over Terrafirma in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
Robert Bolick scored 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Road Warriors improved to a 7-2 win-loss record.
NLEX head coach Jong Uichico said they can now shift their focus on staying within the top four for one of the coveted twice-to-beat advantages.
“Just as long as we take care of our job in the next three games, then we will be alright,” Uichico said.
“It's good we got through this game. If there's anything positive in this game, it's that we're in. It's good that the pressure is gone.”
A four-point shot from Bolick with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter punctuated a 6-0 blitz that put the game to rest for the Road Warriors.
LJay Gonzales and JB Bahio both scored 16 points off the bench for NLEX while Cady Lalanne had a double-double game of 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Maverick Ahanmisi led Terrafirma with 22 points as they absorbed their sixth straight loss.