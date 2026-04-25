NLEX licks Terrafirma, secures quarters spot

Robert Bolick scored 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Road Warriors improved to a 7-2 win-loss record.

NLEX head coach Jong Uichico said they can now shift their focus on staying within the top four for one of the coveted twice-to-beat advantages.

“Just as long as we take care of our job in the next three games, then we will be alright,” Uichico said.