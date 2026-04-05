NLEX pulls up to solo second

Kevin Alas provided the crucial personal 8-0 run that pulled the Road Warriors away from trouble when the Fuel Masters closed in to within seven points with nine minutes left in the final canto for their second straight victory.

NLEX improved to a 4-1 win-loss record, separating from an erstwhile four-way tie in second behind solo leader and still unbeaten Rain or Shine (4-0).

Import Cady Lalanne finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds while Robert Bolick led the local support with a double-double of 22 markers and 14 assists he laced with five rebounds and two steals for the Road Warriors.

“It’s a collective team effort. I have good and talented teammates, and we won because of them. Credit to my teammates and hopefully we sustain this (winning run),” Bolick said.

Alas scored 16 of his 18 points in the payoff period with his biggest baskets coming in from a run that turned a slim 86-79 lead to a 94-79 advantage after nailing a trey and completing a five-point play.

Schonny Winston had 16 points and Tony Semerad added 15 for NLEX.

The Road Warriors built an 18-point gap after Winston nailed a jumper for a 35-17 advantage with 11:19 left in the first half.