Autism support systems strengthened

Led by Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and JCI Manileña officials, the event drew parents, teachers, and community stakeholders for a seminar focused on practical strategies for supporting children on the autism spectrum.

Calixto-Rubiano said the initiative specifically addresses the financial barriers that prevent underserved families from obtaining formal clinical assessments for their children.

“Through this program, JCI Manileña seeks to raise funds to support the clinical evaluation of learners with autism from low-income households,” Calixto-Rubiano said.

She cited that many children remain undiagnosed due to the high cost of medical evaluations, leaving them without the necessary academic and social interventions.

A clinical assessment is considered a vital first step in autism care, as it allows educators and caregivers to tailor specific learning strategies to a child’s individual needs.

Gremelyn Belleza, interim president of JCI Manileña, said the project aims to build “pathways for real, lasting support” rather than just raising general awareness.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in an environment that understands their needs,” Belleza said.