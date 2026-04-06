Philippines chairs ASEAN finance talks, boosts resilience

“The meetings highlight the need for stronger coordination and cooperation among ASEAN members and dialogue partners,” the Department of Finance (DOF) said. “Together, we aim to safeguard regional stability, strengthen economic resilience, and ensure ASEAN remains prepared for external shocks.”

Under the Philippine chairship theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together,” discussions will center on building resilient financial systems, expanding access to finance, and mobilizing investments for infrastructure and climate transition. Key topics include sustainable finance, capital markets development, regional payments connectivity, taxation, customs, and banking operations.

The meetings will also review progress on the Roadmap for ASEAN Monetary and Financial Integration and initiatives under the ASEAN Economic Community Strategic Plan 2026–2030. Finance ministers and central bank governors will engage with international financial institutions such as the IMF, World Bank, and ADB, as well as with business councils from the US, EU, and UK.

By strengthening financial cooperation, ASEAN aims to deliver tangible benefits to its populations, including improved financial access, stronger investment flows, and more inclusive economic growth.

The meetings will include the ASEAN Finance Deputies Meeting, ASEAN Central Bank Deputies Meeting, ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting, SEADRIF Council of Members Meeting, and various engagements with business councils and international financial institutions, culminating in the AFMGM plenary sessions with finance ministers and central bank governors.

“This platform ensures ASEAN remains adaptive, responsive, and coordinated, providing concrete solutions for economic stability and growth across the region,” the DOF said.