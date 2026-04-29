Army 2ID holds summit vs misinformation

Participants from various AFP units, PNP regional offices, government agencies in Regions 4A and 4B, local governments and media organizations are expected to attend.

2ID commander Major General Ramon Zagala underscored the importance of communication in the digital space.

“In today’s digital environment, the fight do not stop on the ground, but in the minds of the people. As government communicators, our role is to ensure that truth remains stronger than misinformation, disinformation and malinformation and that our message is not only heard, but trusted,” Zagala said.

The summit underscores the division’s commitment to strengthening strategic communication and promoting a unified and credible information environment in support of national security and public service.