Army 2ID holds summit vs misinformation

The Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division (2ID) will hold a Digital and Social Media Summit from 29 to 30 April 2026, bringing together government communicators to strengthen coordination and address misinformation.
The inaugural event gathers social media managers and public information officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, local government units and partner agencies to promote collaboration and ensure the delivery of accurate and timely public information.
Carrying the identity VIRAL (Voices for Innovation and Responsible Action in Leveraging Social Media), the summit adopts the theme TRIUMPH — Trusted Narratives, Unified Messaging and Public Confidence — highlighting the role of coordinated communication in building trust.
Colonel Francisco Molina, assistant chief of staff for civil-military operations, said government communicators play a key role in guiding the public with verified information.
Participants from various AFP units, PNP regional offices, government agencies in Regions 4A and 4B, local governments and media organizations are expected to attend.
2ID commander Major General Ramon Zagala underscored the importance of communication in the digital space.
“In today’s digital environment, the fight do not stop on the ground, but in the minds of the people. As government communicators, our role is to ensure that truth remains stronger than misinformation, disinformation and malinformation and that our message is not only heard, but trusted,” Zagala said.
The summit underscores the division’s commitment to strengthening strategic communication and promoting a unified and credible information environment in support of national security and public service.