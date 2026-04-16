Philippines co-chairs ASEAN meeting on defense communications system

She also noted progress made by the Integrated Project Team, citing developments in areas such as data sovereignty, cybersecurity standards, system resilience, and access control.

Brunei’s ADSOM working group leader Hajah Siti Maszaiwati said the ADI initiative has continued to make progress since the last meeting in 2023.

The ADI, an initiative under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting, is designed to provide a secure and rapid communication system linking defense establishments across the region to improve coordination and reduce the risk of miscommunication during crises.

Under Phase 2, the system is expected to expand to include secure electronic messaging and video teleconferencing capabilities for both emergency response and routine communications.

In her closing remarks, DND Officer-in-Charge for Information Security Odessa Rossilyz L. Magisa underscored the importance of sustained regional cooperation.

“This meeting affirms the very purpose of the AHWG—to ensure that our lines of communication remain open, effective, and reliable, regardless of the situation,” she said.

The DND said the meeting reflects ASEAN’s continued efforts to strengthen coordination and resilience in addressing regional security concerns.