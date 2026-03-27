Philippine Army conducts division rehearsal in Central Luzon provinces

The Philippine Army has conducted a Division Rehearsal on Defense Plan in relation to external security operations from 23 to 25 March 2026 across the provinces of Bataan and Zambales.

Spearheaded by the 702nd Infantry (Defender) Brigade, the activity brought together the Brigade’s OPCON battalions, the 84th Infantry Battalion and the 69th Infantry Battalion, alongside a mechanized infantry unit and key support elements, including K9 units, medical teams, signal personnel, artillery assets, and members of the reserve force.