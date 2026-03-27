Philippine Army conducts division rehearsal in Central Luzon provinces

The Philippine Army has conducted a Division Rehearsal on Defense Plan in relation to external security operations from 23 to 25 March 2026 across the provinces of Bataan and Zambales.
Spearheaded by the 702nd Infantry (Defender) Brigade, the activity brought together the Brigade’s OPCON battalions, the 84th Infantry Battalion and the 69th Infantry Battalion, alongside a mechanized infantry unit and key support elements, including K9 units, medical teams, signal personnel, artillery assets, and members of the reserve force.
Conducted in support of the Division’s Territorial Defense Operations (TDO) plan, the rehearsal showcased a synchronized, multi-domain approach to operations.
Designed to enhance operational readiness, the activity strengthened interoperability among maneuver and support units while refining combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment.
The integration of specialized units highlighted the Brigade’s ability to execute coordinated responses across various operational functions.
This activity underscores the 702nd Brigade’s steadfast commitment to maintaining a high level of preparedness and ensuring its capability to effectively respond to evolving external security challenges in support of national defense.