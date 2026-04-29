Aboitiz Group Q1 net income nearly doubles to P6.3B

Power remained the largest contributor, accounting for 56 percent of total net income from strategic business units, followed by food and beverage at 27 percent. Financial services contributed 25 percent, while real estate and infrastructure declined 1 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Aboitiz Power Corp. reported a core net income that rose 61 percent to P7.6 billion, while reported net income reached P7.9 billion, up 71 percent year-on-year. The power unit contributed P4.4 billion to AEV.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Foods' net income contribution reached P2.1 billion, up 43 percent from P1.4 billion, driven by strong volumes and margins in agribusiness, trading, and flour, as well as higher sales and sustained market leadership of Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines.

UnionBank posted net income of P3.8 billion, up 167 percent. Net revenues rose 12 percent to P21.7 billion, supported by loan growth and lower funding costs. Net interest income increased 9 percent to P16.8 billion, while net interest margin expanded to 7 percent.