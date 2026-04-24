AEV ramps up capex as earnings steady

This comes as AEV reported net income of around P18.3 billion in 2025, reflecting steady but tempered performance across its diversified businesses.

A recent development underscores renewed investor interest: AEV shares have risen by roughly 20 percent from end-2025 levels, outperforming both the broader market and its sector.

The uptick has been attributed to developments in its power and real estate units, alongside continued expansion across its portfolio.

The company’s structure has long been designed to balance cyclical risks. But that breadth also means returns can be uneven, with gains in one segment often offsetting weakness in another.

The group’s energy business remains a key earnings driver, though it is also exposed to volatility from fuel costs and regulatory shifts, particularly as the industry transitions toward renewables.

With sustained capital outlays and improving market sentiment, the challenge for AEV remains execution — ensuring that current investments translate into durable returns in the years ahead.