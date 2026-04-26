Aboitiz Equity Ventures posts P95.4B EBITDA, expands portfolio

AboitizPower remained a key contributor to energy security, supported by the acquisition and turnover of the 789-megawatt Caliraya–Botocan–Kalayaan Hydropower Complex, which enhances grid stability and energy storage capacity in Luzon. The group also expanded into liquefied natural gas through a 40 percent stake in Chromite Gas Holdings.

In infrastructure, Aboitiz InfraCapital expanded its aviation portfolio to include Laguindingan and Bohol-Panglao airports, which together serve over 16 million passengers, while growing its digital infrastructure network to nearly 3,000 points of service nationwide.

Meanwhile, UnionBank of the Philippines continued to grow its retail banking segment, with its customer base reaching nearly 19 million in 2025.

The food and beverage segment posted P7.6 billion in income, up 28 percent year-on-year, driven by strong performance from Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines, which maintained a 77 percent share in the non-alcoholic sparkling beverage category. The group also broke ground on a new facility in the Tarlac Economic Estate as part of its expansion strategy.

AEV’s real estate arm reported P637 million in net income, while its economic estates platform generated P167 billion in cumulative foreign direct investments and supported more than 100,000 jobs nationwide.

The company said it continues to pursue its ambition of becoming the Philippines’ first “techglomerate” by integrating data, technology and analytics across its operations to improve efficiency and decision-making.

AEV also maintained an MSCI ESG rating of “A,” reflecting its governance and sustainability performance.

For 2026, the group has earmarked P88.5 billion in capital expenditures across its core sectors, including power, infrastructure, food and beverage, financial services and real estate, to sustain growth and strengthen its financial position.