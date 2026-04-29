19 Discaya luxury cars clean — BoC

“Regarding these cars, after our investigation, we were able to prove that their importers paid the taxes. So there was no violation,” BoC assistant commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla said during a turnover ceremony at the St. Gerrard Construction compound in Pasig City.

Maronilla cited that a review of the documents covering the entry and payment of the vehicles found no irregularities. The findings mark a reversal from earlier actions when the fleet was publicly seized amid suspicions that the cars were linked to questionable government infrastructure contracts.

Despite the customs clearance, the vehicles cannot be moved, sold, or transferred.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has issued warrants of constructive distraint to secure the government’s interest while civil and criminal tax cases against the Discaya couple and their company remain pending.