Windsurfing silver boosts Phl’s hold on 3rd spot

Supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee under its President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and the Philippine Sports Commission led by chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, Team Philippines is still running third overall in the official medal list with three gold, three silver, and two bronze medals at press time Tuesday.

Regional neighbor Thailand totes a 7-5-4 haul for second while host China is still in front (15-11-5) in the beach joust in this resort city.

Castillo amassed 39 Net points — tied with Thai Wachirawit Thonup — after a scintillating 13-heat battle but got the silver after the Pinoy bet placed second in the last race.

A 14th race was scrapped for good due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Castillo had two Net points in the final sail and a total of 58 to Thonup’s three (57 total) that clinched it for the lanky windsurfer.

Up against the best in Asia, winning the mint proved to be sweet for Castillo.