Who is John Ternus, Apple’s next CEO?

A company veteran, Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has spent more than two decades shaping the firm’s core products. He currently oversees all hardware engineering, including the teams behind the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Vision Pro.

His track record spans some of Apple’s most important product cycles, including the transition to Apple’s proprietary silicon chips for Mac computers, a move that boosted performance and helped drive sales growth.

Ternus has also played a role in the development of major product lines such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, both of which have become key revenue drivers.

Described as a hands-on “product guy,” Ternus is seen as a leader with a strong engineering background and a management style closer to Cook’s steady approach than to the more volatile style of co-founder Steve Jobs.

“I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward,” Ternus said, noting his experience working under both Jobs and Cook.