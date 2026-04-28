Who is John Ternus, Apple’s next CEO?

Apple has named longtime executive John Ternus as its next chief executive officer, signaling continuity as the tech giant prepares for its next phase of growth.
Ternus, currently senior vice president of hardware engineering, will succeed Tim Cook, who is set to transition to executive chair of the company’s board later this year. His term as CEO will begin on 1 September.
A company veteran, Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has spent more than two decades shaping the firm’s core products. He currently oversees all hardware engineering, including the teams behind the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Vision Pro.
His track record spans some of Apple’s most important product cycles, including the transition to Apple’s proprietary silicon chips for Mac computers, a move that boosted performance and helped drive sales growth.
Ternus has also played a role in the development of major product lines such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, both of which have become key revenue drivers.
Described as a hands-on “product guy,” Ternus is seen as a leader with a strong engineering background and a management style closer to Cook’s steady approach than to the more volatile style of co-founder Steve Jobs.
“I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward,” Ternus said, noting his experience working under both Jobs and Cook.
Cook, who took over from Jobs in 2011, praised his successor as having “the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and honor.”
The transition comes as Apple faces growing pressure in artificial intelligence, where it has been seen as lagging behind rivals despite its dominance in consumer hardware.
Ternus is expected to continue Apple’s cautious, product-focused strategy while navigating new challenges in AI, supply chains, and global competition.