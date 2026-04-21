Cook to step aside, hands off greener tech legacy

Cook will remain CEO through the summer to ensure a smooth transition before assuming his new role.

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple reduced its carbon footprint by more than 60 percent compared with 2015 levels, even as the company’s revenue nearly doubled during the same period.

“At Apple, we believe deeply in leaving the world better than we found it, and that commitment runs across everything we do,” Cook said.

The company’s environmental strategy is anchored on its Apple 2030 goal, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire global footprint by the end of the decade. This includes cutting greenhouse gas emissions and offsetting remaining emissions through verified solutions.

Apple’s latest Environmental Progress Report highlights advances in renewable energy, materials innovation, and water conservation.

In 2025, the company reported that 30 percent of materials used across its products came from recycled content, while all Apple-designed batteries now use 100 percent recycled cobalt and all magnets use recycled rare earth elements.

Apple also completed its transition to fiber-based packaging, eliminating plastic across its product packaging lineup.

Water conservation has become another focus area. Apple and its suppliers saved 17 billion gallons of freshwater in 2025, while its global operations replenished more than half of the water used across facilities.

The company’s data centers have also met the Alliance for Water Stewardship certification, reflecting efforts to reduce environmental impact amid rising demand for computing infrastructure.

Cook’s tenure has also seen Apple expand renewable energy use across its supply chain, with suppliers generating more than 20 gigawatts of clean energy last year.

Beyond sustainability, Cook oversaw Apple’s transformation into one of the world’s most valuable companies, growing its market capitalization from about $350 billion in 2011 to roughly $4 trillion, while expanding operations to more than 200 countries and territories.

Ternus, who joined Apple in 2001 and has led hardware engineering since 2021, is expected to continue the company’s focus on innovation and environmental responsibility.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple,” Cook said.