Marcos meets with UPLIFT panel; decision on fuel excise taxes still pending

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday convened a meeting with members of the UPLIFT committee to discuss recommendations on fuel excise taxes as the country grapples with rising oil prices.
The meeting, held in Malacañang, brought together key Cabinet officials including Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, and Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.
According to the Palace, discussions focused on proposals to ease the burden of soaring fuel costs, including possible adjustments to fuel excise taxes and additional measures aimed at delivering faster relief to Filipino commuters, workers, and households.
Government officials also explored ways to cushion the impact of the continuing oil price surge, which has affected transportation costs and the prices of basic goods nationwide.
However, Malacañang has yet to announce the President’s decision on the recommendations of the Development Budget Coordination Committee, particularly on whether to suspend fuel excise taxes.
The UPLIFT program was formed following the declaration of a state of national energy emergency on 24 March, as the government moved to address mounting concerns over energy security and rising fuel prices.