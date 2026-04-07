Marcos meets with UPLIFT panel; decision on fuel excise taxes still pending

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday convened a meeting with members of the UPLIFT committee to discuss recommendations on fuel excise taxes as the country grapples with rising oil prices.

The meeting, held in Malacañang, brought together key Cabinet officials including Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, and Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.