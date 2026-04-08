DOF seeks fuel tax relief under UPLIFT amid energy crisis

The Department of Finance Philippines (DOF) has requested President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to activate Republic Act 12316, or the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) of 2026, which allows the suspension or reduction of excise taxes on petroleum products.

Finance Undersecretary Karlo Fermin Adriano disclosed the request during a joint committee hearing on April 8 at the People Center Building.

Adriano said the DOF, as part of the UPLIFT committee, supports energy supply management and complementary measures under Executive Order 110, which placed the country under a state of national energy emergency amid tensions in the Middle East.