TODA president dies at DSWD payout line

He was rushed to a nearby medical facility but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The payout was held in an open-air gymnasium, with participants called to arrive as early as 7:45 a.m. On that day, the heat index in Nueva Ecija reached dangerous levels, ranging between 42°C and 45°C.

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration classifies index values between 41°C and 54°C under the “Danger” category, where heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.