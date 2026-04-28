SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

TODA president dies at DSWD payout line

TRICYCLE drivers receive P5,000 in cash assistance during a DSWD payout at the Dakota Covered Court in Ermita, Manila, on 16 March.
TRICYCLE drivers receive P5,000 in cash assistance during a DSWD payout at the Dakota Covered Court in Ermita, Manila, on 16 March.Photo by Toto Lozano for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

A 57-year-old leader of a tricycle association died Friday while waiting for a government cash payout amid extreme heat in Nueva Ecija.

Orlando Sebastian, president of the Barangay Bacayao Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA), was at a local payout center 24 April to receive a P5,000 grant from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Witnesses said Sebastian was assisting his members when he reported feeling dizzy and began to convulse.

TRICYCLE drivers receive P5,000 in cash assistance during a DSWD payout at the Dakota Covered Court in Ermita, Manila, on 16 March.
TODA president dies of heart attack while waiting for cash assistance in Nueva Ecija

He was rushed to a nearby medical facility but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The payout was held in an open-air gymnasium, with participants called to arrive as early as 7:45 a.m. On that day, the heat index in Nueva Ecija reached dangerous levels, ranging between 42°C and 45°C.

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration classifies index values between 41°C and 54°C under the “Danger” category, where heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

TRICYCLE drivers receive P5,000 in cash assistance during a DSWD payout at the Dakota Covered Court in Ermita, Manila, on 16 March.
TODA president, patay matapos atakihin sa puso habang nakapila sa ayuda

Sebastian’s wife, Lorena, told authorities that her husband had recently visited a doctor for heart problems and was advised to avoid heavy labor.

Following the incident, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian ordered the agency to accelerate its shift to digital and online payout systems.

The move aims to utilize e-wallets and electronic disbursements to prevent large crowds from gathering at physical sites during extreme weather conditions.

Sebastian’s remains are currently at Eternal Garden.

tricycle association leader
Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA)
DSWD cash payout
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph