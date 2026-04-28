TODA president dies at DSWD payout line

A 57-year-old leader of a tricycle association died Friday while waiting for a government cash payout amid extreme heat in Nueva Ecija.
Orlando Sebastian, president of the Barangay Bacayao Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA), was at a local payout center 24 April to receive a P5,000 grant from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Witnesses said Sebastian was assisting his members when he reported feeling dizzy and began to convulse.
He was rushed to a nearby medical facility but was pronounced dead on arrival.
The payout was held in an open-air gymnasium, with participants called to arrive as early as 7:45 a.m. On that day, the heat index in Nueva Ecija reached dangerous levels, ranging between 42°C and 45°C.
State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration classifies index values between 41°C and 54°C under the “Danger” category, where heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.
Sebastian’s wife, Lorena, told authorities that her husband had recently visited a doctor for heart problems and was advised to avoid heavy labor.
Following the incident, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian ordered the agency to accelerate its shift to digital and online payout systems.
The move aims to utilize e-wallets and electronic disbursements to prevent large crowds from gathering at physical sites during extreme weather conditions.
Sebastian’s remains are currently at Eternal Garden.