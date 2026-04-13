Choosing innovation this National IP Month and beyond

Celebrating IP today is, in many ways, reminiscent of how we marked it during the pandemic.

In 2020, when I stepped in as Director General at the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), economies had slowed and institutions were forced to pause or adapt, albeit the hard way.

IPOPHL chose the hard way by keeping the system moving and fast, building on the initiatives of former director generals who strived to future-proof the agency. Digitalization was at the heart of the BRIGHT Agenda which guided IPOPHL throughout my term from 2020 to 2024.

Operations shifted online to ensure that patents, trademarks, and copyrights could still be filed and processed. Engagements, from awareness campaigns to capacity building initiatives, moved to digital platforms, allowing us to continue to reach creators, businesses and the public.

The objective was simple: maintain access to the IP system when it was needed most. For many enterprises navigating disruption, securing a brand was essential to survival and recovery.

The Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines (Republic Act 8293) mandates the State to protect the rights of creators while promoting the diffusion of knowledge. In times of crisis, that balance becomes more important as these two realities emerged during the pandemic.

First, risks intensified. Intellectual property violation reports, particularly counterfeiting and piracy, surged by over 100 percent in 2020, driven by increased online activity and shifts in consumer behavior. The spread of counterfeit goods, including those linked to public health, underscored the importance of enforcement and consumer awareness.

Second, innovation shifted and accelerated. Local manufacturers pivoted to producing essential goods, creators moved to digital platforms, and businesses reworked their models. Our partners under our Innovation and Technology Support Office (ITSO) program proved that the spirit of bayanihan burned in such dark hours when many scrambled to develop technologies to ensure the safety of frontliners and the public. Many also created groundbreaking solutions to make testing affordable.

In each case, drawing the lines on ownership over intellectual assets became central to adaptation and enabled a culture of collaboration among ITSOs.

That experience carries forward today. While the disruptions we face are different, they are no less complex. Geopolitical tensions, rapid technological change, digital commerce and evolving questions around ownership continue to test the resilience of the IP system. The pressure is constant, and so is the need to respond.

This is why IPOPHL’s work remains critical — and why its current leadership deserves recognition.

Under the steady hand of acting director general Atty. Nathaniel Arevalo, ably supported by the hardworking men and women of IPOPHL, the Office continues to steer with clarity and discipline.

National Intellectual Property Month then is not just a celebration but a call to action, while it begs us to assess our current situation. Is the system keeping pace? Are creators being supported? Does the public understand and respect the value of what is being protected?

More importantly, it calls on us to innovate in critical times.

This is the message IPOPHL continues to advance, taking to heart the lessons from the pandemic. That lesson reminds us that advancing innovation must not stop when conditions are difficult. It must be enabled more vigorously and, in doing so, create a degree of certainty for the uncertain future, while IPOPHL builds the needed infrastructure, support, and confidence to ensure the IP system stands ready with the nation.

Innovation, in this sense, is a choice we must continue to make every day in this National Intellectual Property Month and beyond.